Freestyle Love Supreme Officially Opens on Broadway

Freestyle Love Supreme, the high-energy show that blends hip-hop, improvisational theater, music and vocal stylings, officially opens at Broadway's Booth Theatre on October 2. Thomas Kail directs the production, which began previews on September 13.



Conceived by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale, Freestyle Love Supreme features six talented performers providing nonstop action throughout a fast-paced evening, spinning cues from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and fully realized musical numbers. The vocals of the performers—from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow—are backed by keyboards and human percussion.



Freestyle Love Supreme stars Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut," Arthur Lewis AKA "Arthur the Geniuses," Bill Sherman AKA "King Sherman," Chris Sullivan AKA "Shockwave," Anthony Veneziale AKA "Two-Touch" and Utkarsh Ambudkar AKA "UTK."



In celebration of opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring the show's multi-talented cast (along with its occasional surprise guests like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs and more) bringing a new beat to Broadway.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.