Hamilton Will Hold Special Performance to Benefit the Actors Fund

Don't throw away this shot! Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning musical Hamilton will offer up a special performance this month as a benefit for The Actors Fund. The show will be held on Sunday, October 6 at 7PM at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.



Hamilton stars Austin Scott as Alexander Hamilton, Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Nicholas Christopher as George Washington, Daniel Breaker as Aaron Burr, Denée Benton as Eliza Hamilton, Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler, Wallace Smith as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Joanna A. Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Anthony Lee Medina as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton and Euan Morton as King George.



Featuring a book, music and lyrics by Miranda, Hamilton is directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, with musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.

Hamilton premiered on Broadway in August 2015 and took home 11 Tony Awards. including Best Musical. It also garnered the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. The show is also currently playing in San Francisco, Chicago and on tour in the U.S. The production in London's West End opened in December 2017 and won seven Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical. As previously reported, the revolutionary hit will premiere in Australia in 2021.