Hamilton Sets 2021 Australian Premiere at Sydney Lyric Theatre

Hamilton is headed down under. Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning musical juggernaut has scheduled an Australian premiere production at the Sydney Lyric Theatre set to begin performances in March 2021. The musical's Tony-winning creative team, including director Thomas Kail, choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervisor/orchestrator Alex Lacamoire, will repeat their work for the Aussie staging.



"Thank you to everyone in Australia who's been asking for Hamilton," said Miranda. "It's on its way and we can't wait."



Hamilton premiered on Broadway in August 2015 and took home 11 Tony Awards including Best Musical, in addition to the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. The show is also currently playing in San Francisco, Chicago and on tour in the U.S. The production in London's West End opened in December 2017 and won seven Olivier Awards including Best New Musical.



Casting for the Australian production of Hamilton will be announced at a later date.