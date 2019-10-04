Game of Thrones' Brenock O'Connor to Lead Sing Street Musical at New York Theatre Workshop

Casting is complete for the world premiere production of Sing Street, a new musical based on John Carney's Golden Globe-nominated 2016 motion picture. The previously announced production will begin previews on November 25 and officially open on December 16 at New York Theatre Workshop.



The cast will be led by Brenock O'Connor (Game of Thrones) as Conor, with Zara Devlin (Hecuba) as Raphina, Anne L. Nathan (Once) as Sandra, Martin Moran (All the Rage) as Brother Baxter, Max William Bartos (Uncut Gems) as Darren, Brendan C. Callahan (She Loves Me) as Gary, Billy Carter (Hangmen) as Robert, Gus Halper (Ride the Cyclone) as Brendan, Jakeim Hart (Blue Bloods) as Larry, Johnny Newcomb (The Last Ship) as Barry, Gian Perez (In the Heights) as Kevin, Sam Poon (Runaways) as Eamon, Skyler Volpe (The Hello Girls) as Anne and Amy Warren (Women of a Certain Age) as Penny.



Featuring a book by Enda Walsh (who earned a Tony for penning the musical version of Carney's film Once), Sing Street is set in 1985 Dublin, where sixteen-year-old Conor turns to music to escape troubles at home and impress a mysterious girl.



Sing Street features music and lyrics by Carney and Gary Clark (frontman of the pop group Danny Wilson), direction by Tony winner Rebecca Taichman (Indecent) and choreography by Obie winner Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge!).



The creative team also includes music director Fred Lassen, scenic/costume designer by Bob Crowley, lighting designer Christopher Akerlind, sound designer Darron L. West and music supervisor/orchestrater Martin Lowe.



Sing Street is scheduled to play a limited engagement through January 19, 2020.