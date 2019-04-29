Sponsored
Odds & Ends: Sing Street Musical Sets World Premiere at New York Theatre Workshop & More

Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 29, 2019
A scene from the 2016 film "Sing Street"
(Cosmo Films)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today and this weekend.

Sing Street Musical Sets World Premiere at New York Theatre Workshop
Off-Broadway's New York Theatre Workshop has announced the world premiere production of Sing Street, a new musical based on John Carney's Golden Globe-nominated 2016 motion picture. The stage tuner will feature a book by Enda Walsh, who earned a Tony for writing the musical version of Carney's film Once. The show will feature the music and lyrics of Carney and Gary Clark (frontman of the pop group Danny Wilson), with direction by Tony winner Rebecca Taichman (Indecent) and choreography by Obie winner Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge! The Musical). Set in 1985 Dublin, Sing Street follows sixteen-year-old Conor and his schoolmates, who turn to music to escape troubles at home and impress a mysterious girl. Casting and dates for the production will be announced soon.

Madame Tussauds Will Partner with Andrew Lloyd Webber for New Broadway Experience
Madame Tussauds New York has announced the launch of the new experience Madame Tussauds New York Presents Broadway, created in partnership with Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group. The experience, set to kick off in June, will offer fans a unique opportunity to see what happens behind the curtain with an immersive tour showcasing the sights, sounds and intricate details that go into putting on a Broadway show. People attending will be swept through some of Lloyd Webber's most iconic masterpieces, including The Phantom of the Opera, Joseph and The Technicolor Dreamcoat, Evita, Sunset Boulevard and Cats. In addition, a digital component will allow guests to try their hand at singing their favorite Broadway songs. For more information, click here.

Jo Sullivan Loesser, Tony-Nominated Actress & Wife of Frank Loesser, Dies at 91
Jo Sullivan Loesser, a Broadway actress who earned acclaim for her work in a slew of productions, died on April 28 at home in New York City. The cause of death, according to publicist David Gersten, was heart failure. She was 91. Sullivan Loesser was Tony-nominated for creating the lead role of Rosebella in the original Broadway production of her husband Frank Loesser's musical The Most Happy Fella (1956). Among her other credits are Sleepy Hollow (1948), As the Girls Go (1948), Let's Make an Opera (1950), Threepenny Opera (1954), Carousel (1954) and Perfectly Frank (1980). Sullivan Loesser is survived by her daughter, Emily Loesser Stephenson, son-in-law Don Stephenson, long-time companion Jaquin Fink, stepchildren John and Susan Loesser and four grandchildren; Hallie, Fiona, Frank, and Beau. She was predeceased by her daughter Hannah Loesser, who passed away in 2007. Frank Loesser died in 1969.

P.S. Check out Casey Cott in Tommy at the Kennedy Center.

