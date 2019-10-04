Sponsored
Michael Jackson Musical Gets New Title Before Bowing on Broadway

by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 4, 2019
Michael Jackson
(Photo: Patrick Kovarik/Getty Images)

Ahead of its highly anticipated Broadway premiere, the new Michael Jackson-scored musical, previously titled Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough, has been re-titled simply MJ. The musical will make its world premiere on the Great White Way in the summer of 2020, with dates and a theater to be announced soon.

"We can confirm that the Michael Jackson musical has a new title," production spokesperson Rick Miramontez said. "As the show has evolved through its development process, the production felt that MJ was a better and stronger choice than relying on the title of any one individual song."

MJ will feature a book by two-time Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage (Sweat) and a score made up of Jackson's song catalogue. Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon (An American in Paris) will direct and choreograph.

Casting for the production will be announced soon.

MJ

The life story of Michael Jackson arrives on Broadway.
