Michael Jackson Musical Gets New Title Before Bowing on Broadway

Ahead of its highly anticipated Broadway premiere, the new Michael Jackson-scored musical, previously titled Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough, has been re-titled simply MJ. The musical will make its world premiere on the Great White Way in the summer of 2020, with dates and a theater to be announced soon.



"We can confirm that the Michael Jackson musical has a new title," production spokesperson Rick Miramontez said. "As the show has evolved through its development process, the production felt that MJ was a better and stronger choice than relying on the title of any one individual song."



MJ will feature a book by two-time Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage (Sweat) and a score made up of Jackson's song catalogue. Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon (An American in Paris) will direct and choreograph.



Casting for the production will be announced soon.