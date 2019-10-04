Land a Broadway Lead in Chicago! Deadline for The Search For Roxie Extended One Week

The search for Broadway's next Roxie Hart is officially on and the auditions have been pouring in. Originally announced to be accepting online submissions through October 7, The Search for Roxie's deadline has been extended through October 14. Finalists will be contacted after October 24. The first episode of the series follows Chicago casting director Duncan Stewart and long-time Roxie Charlotte d'Amboise talking about what it takes to play the iconic character and tips for Roxie hopefuls.

The Search for Roxie!, hosted by Chicago alum Paige Davis and produced by Broadway.com, invite contestants to submit their audition tapes online to enter the casting call. Auditions will be filtered by the Chicago casting directors, producers and former stars. The top-three contestants will be flown, in partnership with American Airlines, the preferred airline for The Search for Roxie!, to New York City for in-person auditions with Chicago's casting directors and producers.

Broadway.com will film and produce a five-episode video series documenting the audition process, including interviews with the cast and creative team of Chicago, former celebrity Roxie Harts and footage of the contestants learning the iconic Roxie songs and dances. This will culminate with the official Broadway debut of the show's newest Roxie Hart onstage at the Ambassador Theatre.

Based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb. The production features direction by Walter Bobbie and choreography by Ann Reinking in the style of Fosse

Watch the first episode below to learn how YOU can be the next Roxie Hart and head to https://chicagothemusical.com/roxiecasting/ for more information.