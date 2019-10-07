Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Watch Orfeh, Andy Karl & More Saturday Night Fever Originals Sing Out in Times Square

Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 7, 2019

A slew of stars from the original Broadway and national touring casts of the 1999 musical sensation Saturday Night Fever toasted the show's 20th anniversary with a special performance in Times Square on October 5. The mega-talented performers re-created the tuner's dazzling closing megamix, with Arlene Phillips' original choreography intact. Cast members who took part include Orfeh, Andy Karl, Bryan Batt, Paige Price, Andy Blankenbuehler, Casey Nicholaw, Karine Plantadit, Manoel Felciano, Paul Castree, Aileen Quinn, Richard H. Blake, Michael Balderrama, Josh Prince and Shannon Beach, who organized the event. Fortunately for fans who weren't able to attend, the cast's energetic performance was captured on video, and we're excited to offer it up right here. Watch the strong-voiced stars sing out below and cross your fingers that this thrilling hit makes its way back to the Great White Way soon.

Orfeh, Paul Castree, James Carpinello, Paige Price & Bryan Batt
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. See Lin-Manuel Miranda and More in Action on Freestyle Love Supreme's Opening Night
  2. LaChanze & Andrea Martin to Join Campbell Scott in A Christmas Carol on Broadway
  3. Fall Preview 2019: Get to Know the 15 New Shows Gearing Up for Broadway
  4. Land a Broadway Lead in Chicago! Deadline for The Search For Roxie Extended One Week
  5. New Film The Irishman to Play Monthlong Engagement on Broadway

Star Files

Orfeh
Richard H. Blake
Andy Karl
Newsletters