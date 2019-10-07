Watch Orfeh, Andy Karl & More Saturday Night Fever Originals Sing Out in Times Square

A slew of stars from the original Broadway and national touring casts of the 1999 musical sensation Saturday Night Fever toasted the show's 20th anniversary with a special performance in Times Square on October 5. The mega-talented performers re-created the tuner's dazzling closing megamix, with Arlene Phillips' original choreography intact. Cast members who took part include Orfeh, Andy Karl, Bryan Batt, Paige Price, Andy Blankenbuehler, Casey Nicholaw, Karine Plantadit, Manoel Felciano, Paul Castree, Aileen Quinn, Richard H. Blake, Michael Balderrama, Josh Prince and Shannon Beach, who organized the event. Fortunately for fans who weren't able to attend, the cast's energetic performance was captured on video, and we're excited to offer it up right here. Watch the strong-voiced stars sing out below and cross your fingers that this thrilling hit makes its way back to the Great White Way soon.



