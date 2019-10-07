Ken Narasaki to Join Judith Ivey in Samuel D. Hunter's Greater Clements at Lincoln Center Theater

Stage-and-screen veteran Ken Narasaki has joined the cast of Greater Clements, a new work by Lortel winner Samuel D. Hunter (The Whale), slated to make its world premiere at Lincoln Center Theater's Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater this fall. The previously announced production, directed by Davis McCallum and co-starring two-time Tony winner Judith Ivey, will begin previews on November 14 and open on December 9. Narasaki replaces the previously announced James Saito, who has exited the production due to a scheduling conflict.



Narasaki's vast résumé of stage credits includes regional turns in Innocent When You Dream, A Winter People, A Midsummer Night's Dream, As You Like It and Waiting for Godot. His screen credits include Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Murder in the First, S.W.A.T., Ordinary Miracles and Broken Words.



Hunter's play follows the once-proud mining town of Clements, Idaho, which is rapidly disintegrating. As Maggie (Ivey) prepares to close one of the town's last remaining businesses, a visitor (Narasaki) arrives on her doorstep, resurrecting long-buried hope and shame rooted in her family's past and the town's history. Now, for the first time in nearly 50 years, she is forced to consider if the life she envisioned for herself at 17 might still be possible today.



The cast of Greater Clements also includes Edmund Donovan, Andrew Garman, Nina Hellman, Kate MacCluggage and Haley Sakamoto.



The production is scheduled to play a limited engagement through January 19, 2020.