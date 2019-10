The cast of Slave Play celebrated the show's Broadway opening on October 6. After taking their curtain call, playwright Jeremy O. Harris, director Robert O'Hara and the stars of Slave Play headed to the after-party at Second and showed off their best poses in the Broadway.com portrait booth. Check out these exclusive photos of stars Paul Alexander Nolan, Joaquina Kalukango and more, and be sure to experience Slave Play at the John Golden Theatre through January 5, 2020.

Slave Play’s Joaquina Kalukango plays Kaneisha.

Slave Play’s Ato Blankson-Wood and James Cusati-Moyer portray Gary and Dustin, respectively.

Slave Play’s Annie McNamara and Sullivan Jones play Alana and Phillip, respectively.

Slave Play’s Chalia La Tour and Irene Sofia Lucio play Tea and Patricia, respectively.