Grease Is the Word! Grease: Rydell High Musical Series Spinoff Set at HBO Max

Grease: Rydell High poster (Provided by HBO)

Grease: Rydell High, a TV series spinoff based on the John Travolta and Olivia Newton John 1978 movie musical, has received a straight-to-series order by HBO's streaming service, according to The Hollywood Reporter. This announcement comes six months after it was reported that Paramount Pictures was developing a Grease prequel called Summer Loving.

The new series reimagines the original movie and will feature well-known characters. It is set in the 1950s and will feature big musical numbers from the era combined with original songs. Grease: Rydell High will explore the peer pressures of high school, the horrors of puberty and life in middle America with a modern sensibility.

Grease: Rydell High will be produced by Paramount Television, the same studio that brought us Grease: Live with current Moulin Rouge! star Aaron Tveit as Danny Zuko. Additional details, including a premiere date will be announced at a later date.