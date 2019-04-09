Grease Movie Prequel in the Works from John August & Paramount

Paramount Pictures has announced the development of Summer Loving, a prequel to the iconic 1978 screen adaptation of Grease, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Big Fish writer John August, whose next major screen credit is the upcoming Aladdin remake, is at work on crafting a screenplay for the new movie.



Summer Loving is expected to center on the fateful meeting between lead characters Sandy and Danny (played in the original film by Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta), the summer before the story of Grease begins.



The prequel comes almost four decades after the 1982 film sequel Grease 2, which featured a score by Broadway and Grease film composers Jim Jacobs and the late Warren Casey. There's no word yet on a composer for Summer Loving. Casting is also to come.