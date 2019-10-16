Odds & Ends: Playwrights Horizons Sets Casting for Lucas Hnath's The Thin Place & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Playwrights Horizons Sets Casting for Lucas Hnath's The Thin Place

Casting is here for The Thin Place, a new play by Tony-nominated playwright Lucas Hnath (A Doll's House, Part 2), slated to make its New York debut at off-Broadway's Playwrights Horizons this fall. Les Waters will direct the production, scheduled to run from November 22, 2019 through January 5, 2020. The cast will include Randy Danson (Wicked) as Linda, Kelly McAndrew (Men on Boats) as Sylvia, Emily Cass McDonnell (The Antipodes) as Hilda and Triney Sandoval (Marvin's Room) as Jerry. The Thin Place centers on two women: one who's recently experienced a strange loss and another who communicates with the dead.



Between the Lines Musical to Hold Post-Show Talkbacks with Jodi Picoult & Samantha Van Leer

A series of talkbacks have been scheduled following performances of the new musical Between the Lines, based on the novel by Jodi Picoult and her daughter Samantha van Leer. The previously announced musical will play off-Broadway's Tony Kiser Theater beginning on April 21, 2020. Talkbacks with Picoult and van Leer will be held following performances on April 24 at 8:00pm, June 6 at 8:00pm, July 8 at 8:00pm and July 24 at 8:00pm. Picoult will lead solo talkbacks after the showtimes on May 19 at 7:00pm, June 5 at 8:00pm, July 25 at 8:00pm, August 12 at 8:00pm and August 22 at 8:00pm.



Tim Robbins Joins Cast of 1984 at Actors' Gang Theater

Oscar winner Tim Robbins has taken over the role of O'Brien in Actors' Gang Theater's new production of 1984. Robbins also directs the play, a new theatrical version of George Orwell's novel adapted by Michael Gene Sullivan, which began previews on October 10 and will officially open on October 19. Joining Robbins in the cast is Will Thomas McFadden as Winston and Lee Margaret Hanson as Julia, with Hannah Chodos, Tom Szymanski and Bob Turton. 1984 is slated to play a limited engagement through December 7.



New York Stage and Film Announces Fall Programming in NYC

Three plays have been announced to appear as part of the fall 2019 NYC Reading Series of New York Stage and Film. The series was launched with Senator Bill Bradley's Moving Forward. Upcoming readings include Majkin Holmquist's Tent Revival (October 28 at 7:00pm), Jessica Huang's Mother of Exiles (November 4 at 7:00pm) and Keelay Gipson (The Lost Or, How to Just B). For further details on New York Stage and Film's lineup of fall programming, click here.



Tim Sanford to Step Down as Artistic Director of Playwrights Horizons

After 24 years leading the celebrated off-Broadway theater Playwrights Horizons, Artistic Director Tim Sanford will step down from the position in July 2020. Current Associate Artistic Director Adam Greenfield will assume the role of Artistic Director. The pair will collaborate on the 50th anniversary season (2020-2021) programming, and Sanford will remain central in the institution’s leadership through June 2021 as outgoing artistic director.