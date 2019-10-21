Disney’s Aladdin Will Launch a Newly-Configured North American Tour in Fall 2021

A newly-configured North American tour of Disney's Aladdin is scheduled to launch in fall 2021. According to Disney Theatrical Productions, the new version of the Aladdin tour will allow the musical to entertain new audiences in cities and venues that couldn’t previously accommodate the production. Information concerning engagement dates, venues and casting for the newly-configured tour will be announced at a later date.



The current Aladdin tour will play 11 additional engagements (Austin, Baltimore, East Lansing, Fort Lauderdale, Greenville, Kansas City, Memphis, Orlando, Providence, San Antonio and Tampa) before playing its final performance on April 26, 2020, at The Music Hall in Kansas City, MO.



The cast of the Aladdin tour includes Jonah Ho‘okano (Aladdin), Kaena Kekoa (Jasmine), Korie Lee Blossey (Genie), Jonathan Weir (Jafar), Reggie De Leon (Iago), Zach Bencal (Babkak), Jerald Vincent (Sultan), Ben Chavez (Omar) and Colt Prattes (Kassim).



Aladdin is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin’s journey sweeps audiences into an exotic world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.



Aladdin features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken, lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman, three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin, with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw.



Visit BroadwayAcrossAmerica.com to find out when Disney's Aladdin tour is headed to your city to get tickets!