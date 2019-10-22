The Office! A Musical Parody Sets Off-Broadway Closing Date

The Office! A Musical Parody, a new musical based on the Emmy-winning comedy series, has set a final performance date of January 13, 2020. The tuner began its run at the Orbach Theater at The Theater Center on September 20, 2018. By the time of its closing, the show will have played 402 total performances.



Written by Bob and Tobly McSmith, The Office! A Musical Parody highlights a typical day at Scranton's third-largest paper company, Dunder Mifflin. For no logical reason, a documentary crew begins filming the lives of the employees in an immersive parody experience in which audiences "work" with all their favorite officemates.



The Office! A Musical Parody features an original score by Assaf Gleizner, including songs titled "Scranton: The Electric City," "Why Is There a Camera Crew?," "Welcome to Diversity Day," "That’s What She Said!" and "Did I Stutter?"



The current cast includes Sarah Mackenzie Baron, Chase McCall, Noah Jermain, Lilli Babb, Katie Johantgen, Kat Moser, Rita Posillico, Kevin Harris Bruce, Patrick Swailes Caldwell and Sara Kase.



