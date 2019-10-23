Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's Evita Will Move to London's Barbican Theatre in 2020

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's recent sell-out staging of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony-winning musical Evita is getting a longer life. Director Jamie Lloyd's cheered production will play the Barbican Theatre for a limited engagement from June 27 through August 22, 2020.



Regent's Park's transformative production, which concluded its run on September 21, was seen by more than 75,000 people at the Open Air Theatre, becoming the venue's highest grossing production ever.



The Regent's Park cast was led by upcoming Broadway Six star Samantha Pauly in the title role, with Trent Saunders (Aladdin) as Che and Ektor Rivera (On Your Feet!) as Juan Perón. Casting for the Barbican run will be announced at a later date.



Joining Lloyd on the creative team is choreographer Fabian Aloise, musical supervisor Alan Williams, scenic designer Soutra Gilmour, lighting designer Jon Clark, sound designer Nick Lidster and fight director Kate Waters.