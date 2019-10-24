Slava's Snowshow Announces Full Casting for Return Run on Broadway

Casting is here for the upcoming return holiday engagement of Slava's Snowshow. The previously announced production will begin performances on November 11 and open on November 13 at Broadway's Stephen Sondheim Theatre. The limited engagement will continue through January 5, 2020.



The production will feature creator Slava Polunin alongside Artem Zhimo, Robert Saralp, Vanya Polunin, Georgiy Deliyev, Aelita West, Bradford West, Alexandre Frish, Nikolai Terentiev, Francesco Bifano, Spencer Chandler and Elena Ushakova.



Returning to the New York stage for the first time in over a decade, Slava's Snowshow creates a series of breathtaking stage images culminating in a joyous, swirling snowstorm that sweeps across the stage, filling the theater and engulfing the audience.



Since premiering in Moscow in 1993, Slava's Snowshow has received London's Olivier Award for Best Entertainment, New York's Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience, Edinburgh's Festival Critics' Award, Moscow's Stanislavski Award, and Australia's Sir Robert Helpmann Award, among others.



