Slava's Snowshow Will Return to Broadway for Holiday Run

The theatrical spectacle Slava's Snowshow has booked a return holiday engagement at Broadway's Stephen Sondheim Theatre. The show, created and staged by acclaimed Russian clown Slava Polunin, will begin performances on November 11, 2019 and open on November 13. The limited engagement will continue through January 5, 2020.



Returning to the New York stage for the first time in over a decade, Slava's Snowshow features a cast of 10 in a series of breathtaking stage images culminating in a joyous, swirling snowstorm that sweeps across the stage, filling the theater and engulfing the audience. The show ran for 1,004 performances from September 2004 to January 2007 at off-Broadway's Union Square Theatre and first arrived on Broadway in December 2008.



Since premiering in Moscow in 1993, Slava's Snowshow has received London's Olivier Award for Best Entertainment, New York's Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience, Edinburgh's Festival Critics' Award, Moscow's Stanislavski Award, and Australia's Sir Robert Helpmann Award, among others.