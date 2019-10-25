Tom Stoppard's World Premiere Leopoldstadt Sets Initial West End Casting

The first round of casting is here for Leopoldstadt, a new play by legendary dramatist Tom Stoppard scheduled to make its world premiere in London's West End this winter. Patrick Marber will direct the previously announced production, scheduled to begin previews on January 25, 2020 and open on February 12 at Wyndham's Theatre.



The cast will include Sebastian Armesto, Jenna Augen, Rhys Bailey, Joe Coen, Mark Edel-Hunt, Clara Francis, Ilan Galkoff, Caroline Gruber, Sam Hoare, Natalie Law, Noof McEwan, Dorothea Myer-Bennett, Jake Neads, Aaron Neil, Alexander Newland, Yasmin Paige, Adrian Scarborough, Griffin Stevens, Ed Stoppard, Luke Thallon, Eleanor Wyld and Alexis Zegerman.



The children's cast, comprising three sets of five children, will include Toby Cohen, Zachary Cohen, Olivia Festinger, Tamar Laniado, Maya Larholm, Daniel Lawson, Louis Levy, Libby Lewis, Jack Meredith, Chloe Raphael, Beatrice Rapstone and Montague Rapstone.



Leopoldstadt is set in 1900 Vienna, when a tenth of the population were Jews. A generation earlier they had been granted full civil rights by the Emperor, Franz Josef. Consequently, hundreds of thousands fled from the Pale and the pogroms in the East and many found sanctuary in the crowded tenements of the old Jewish quarter, Leopoldstadt.



The production is slated to play a limited engagement through June 13.