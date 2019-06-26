Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt to Make World Premiere in London's West End

Acclaimed dramatist Tom Stoppard will debut his latest work in London next year. Titled Leopoldstadt, the world premiere play will begin previews on January 25, 2020 and open on February 12 at Wyndham’s Theatre. Patrick Marber will direct.



Leopoldstadt is set in 1900 Vienna, when a tenth of the population were Jews. A generation earlier they had been granted full civil rights by the Emperor, Franz Josef. Consequently, hundreds of thousands fled from the Pale and the pogroms in the East and many found sanctuary in the crowded tenements of the old Jewish quarter, Leopoldstadt.



Among Stoppard's plays are the Olivier-winning Arcadia and the Tony-winning Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, Travesties, The Real Thing and The Coast of Utopia. His new play The Hard Problem debuted off-Broadway in 2018.



Casting for Leopoldstadt will be announced at a later date. The production is scheduled to play a 16-week limited engagement through May 16.