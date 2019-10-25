Jagged Little Pill Standout Kathryn Gallagher Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger

Kathryn Gallagher, the multi-talented star who will soon appear as Bella in the Alanis Morissette musical Jagged Little Pill, has signed on to lead Broadway.com's latest vlog, "Jagged Little Thrill," beginning on October 31. The vlog will follow Gallagher and her co-stars backstage and onstage at the Broadhurst Theatre, where the new musical will begin performances on November 3.



Jagged Little Pill tells an original story about a family grappling with uncomfortable truths about many of the urgent issues deeply affecting our communities and our world today. It is inspired by the themes and emotions laid bare in Morissette's Grammy-winning album that introduced beloved anthems including "Ironic," "You Oughta Know" and "Hand in My Pocket."



In addition to her upcoming turn in Jagged Little Pill, Gallagher appeared on Broadway in Deaf West's Tony-nominated revival of Spring Awakening. She was also seen on the small screen in Netflix's You.



Tune in and watch Gallagher take Broadway.com readers behind the scenes at this highly anticipated Broadway musical. "Jagged Little Thrill" will run every Thursday for eight weeks.