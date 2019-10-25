Sponsored
Freestyle Love Supreme Shifts Broadway Schedule; Adds Four Wednesday Performances

by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 25, 2019
Kaila Mullady, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Anthony Veneziale, Ashley Pérez, Flanagan, Aneesa Folds, Kurt Crowley (on keyboard back) and Arthur Lewis (on keyboard front) in "Freestyle Love Supreme"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Freestyle Love Supreme, the improv sensation created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale, has added four 7:00pm Wednesday performances on November 13, November 20, December 4 and December 18. The added performances replace the 10:00pm shows on November 11, November 18, December 2 and December 16.

Appearing on Broadway following a sold-out run at the Greenwich House Theater, Freestyle Love Supreme features six talented performers providing nonstop action throughout a fast-paced evening, spinning cues from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and fully realized musical numbers. The vocals of the performers—from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow—are backed by keyboards and human percussion.

The Broadway run stars Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut," Arthur Lewis AKA "Arthur the Geniuses," Bill Sherman AKA "King Sherman," Chris Sullivan AKA "Shockwave," Anthony Veneziale AKA "Two-Touch" and Utkarsh Ambudkar AKA "UTK," in addition to special guests who appear at every performance.

Freestyle Love Supreme began previews on September 13 and officially opened on October 2 at the Booth Theatre. The show is scheduled to conclude its limited Broadway run on January 5, 2020.

A high-energy production that blends hip-hop, improvisational theater, music and vocal stylings.
