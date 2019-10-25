Odds & Ends: Colton Ryan Cast in Sara Bareilles & Jessie Nelson's Apple Music Series Little Voice & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Colton Ryan Cast in Sara Bareilles & Jessie Nelson's Apple Music Series Little Voice

Apple Music has selected a talented docket of stars to lead its new series Little Voice. The half-hour romantic dramedy, written by Waitress creators Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson and produced by J.J. Abrams, was given a 10-episode straight-to-series order last year. Heading the cast will be Colton Ryan, an alum of Nelson's Alice by Heart and upcoming star of Broadway's Girl from the North Country, along with Brittany O'Grady, Shalini Bathina, Sean Teale, Samrat Chakrabarti, Gopal Divan, Sakina Jaffrey and Emma Hong. Featuring original music by Bareilles and named for her breakthrough album, the series explores the journey of finding your voice in your early 20s. We can't wait to watch.



Sony Pictures Picks Up Musical Drama Yellow Rose with Eva Noblezada & Lea Salonga

Sony Pictures Worldwide has nabbed rights to the new movie musical Yellow Rose starring Eva Noblezada and Lea Salonga, the Broadway actresses both known for their turns as Kim in Miss Saigon on Broadway. The film finds Tony nominee Noblezada (currently on Broadway in Hadestown) in the role of Rose Garcia, a Filipino-American teenager from Texas who secretly dreams of becoming a country music star. When her mother is arrested by ICE, she must choose between following her dreams without her mother or abandoning her passions. Tony winner Salonga plays Rose's aunt. Diane Paragas directs the film, which was first released on May. Get a peek at the trailer below.







Revolution Rent Documentary, About Bringing the Musical to Cuba, to Debut in NYC

The new documentary Revolution Rent has set a premiere date of November 8 at the SVA Theatre in New York City. The new doc centers on director Andy Señor Jr. as he journeys to Cuba to mount the Tony- and Pulitzer-winning musical, faced with the task of opening the show in 12 weeks. Revolution Rent is written and directed by Señor with Victor Patrick Alvarez; executive producers include Neil Patrick Harris, Brooke Christian, Bob Nederlander, Zoe Chapin, Shea Martin, Karim Amer, Mark Berger and Hayden Christiansen. For more information about the film, click here.



P.S. Here's a thrilling first look at the 42nd season of the Big Apple Circus!

