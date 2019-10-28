David Hasselhoff Will Return to the West End as Franklin Hart Jr. in 9 to 5

David Hasselhoff is headed back to the London stage. The Broadway and West End alum most known for his small-screen turn on Baywatch will take over the role of egotistical boss Franklin Hart Jr. in the London staging of 9 to 5 beginning on December 2. Hasselhoff will replace Brian Conley, who will take his final bow at the Savoy Theatre on November 30.



Hasselhoff won fans in the 1990s for playing Mitch Buchannon on the hit TV series Baywatch. He has since accrued a stage résumé that includes a Broadway turn in the title roles of Jekyll & Hyde, a West End performance as Billy Flynn in Chicago and a Las Vegas turn as Roger De Bris in The Producers.



Hasselhoff will join a current 9 to 5 cast that includes Caroline Sheen as Violet Newstead, Chelsea Halfpenny as Judy Bernly, Natalie McQueen as Doralee Rhodes and Bonnie Langford as Roz Keith.



9 to 5 features a book by the film's original co-screenwriter Patricia Resnick and a Tony-nominated score by country legend and pop icon Dolly Parton. It tells the story of Doralee, Violet and Judy, three workmates pushed to the boiling point by their sexist boss, Franklin Hart Jr.