Broadway Balances America Invites You to Set Your Mind on Island Time with Escape to Margaritaville

Watch It
by Ryan Gilbert • Nov 4, 2019

In the second episode of season six of Broadway Balances America, viewers go behind the scenes of the new touring production of Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville. With a book by Emmy winner Greg Garcia and Emmy nominee Mike O’Malley, Margaritaville is a musical-comedy featuring both original songs and the most-loved Buffett classics, including “Fins,” “Volcano,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise” and more. In this episode, which Lifetime Television will re-air on November 12 at 7:30am (EST), The Balancing Act's Amber Milt chats with director Amy Corcoran and choreographer Kelly Devine about the musical's hilarious and heartwarming original story, and meets the show's stars: Chris Clark and Sarah Hinrichsen. Watch the segment below and get your tickets to see Escape to Margaritaville.

Escape to Margaritaville
View Comments

