Laura Michelle Kelly & Sean Terje Helleren Welcome First Child

Congratulations to Broadway and West End star Laura Michelle Kelly and her husband, Sean Terje Helleren, who have announced the birth of their first child, Raphael Benjamin Helleren.



Kelly and Helleren were married on January 24, 2019 in Maui, HI. The pair met in Seattle while Kelly was on tour with the Tony-winning revival of The King and I.



Kelly earned an Olivier Award for her turn in the title role of Mary Poppins, a performance she later reprised on Broadway. Her other stage credits include Broadway's Finding Neverland and Fiddler on the Roof, the Encores! staging of Me and My Girl and Barrington Stage Company's world premiere musical The Royal Family of Broadway.



In addition to Mary Poppins, Kelly's West End credits include Beauty and the Beast, Whistle Down the Wind, Les Misérables, Mamma Mia! and My Fair Lady.



Broadway.com wishes all the best to the growing family!