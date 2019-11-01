Sponsored
Tracy Letts' The Minutes Sets 2020 Broadway Start Date

by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 1, 2019
Tracy Letts
(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

A first-preview date of February 25, 2020 has been announced for the Broadway premiere of Tracy Letts' 2018 Pulitzer-finalist play The Minutes. Anna D. Shapiro will direct the previously announced production, a transfer from Steppenwolf Theatre Company.

Described as a comedy, The Minutes refracts the current state of America's politics through a town meeting in the very small fictional city of Big Cherry.

Broadway casting as well as a venue and opening date will be announced soon. Till then, look back at a trailer for the Steppenwolf production below.

