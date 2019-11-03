Alanis Morissette Musical Jagged Little Pill Arrives on Broadway

Jagged Little Pill, a new Broadway musical featuring the songs of Grammy winner Alanis Morissette, kicks off preview performances at the Broadhurst Theatre on November 3. Diane Paulus directs the production, which will officially open on December 5.



Featuring a book by Diablo Cody with additional music by Glen Ballard, Mike Farrell and Guy Sigsworth, Jagged Little Pill tells an original story about a family grappling with uncomfortable truths about many of the urgent issues deeply affecting our communities and our world today. It is inspired by the themes and emotions laid bare in Morissette's Grammy-winning album that introduced beloved anthems including "Ironic," "You Oughta Know" and "Hand in My Pocket."



Repeating their performances from the musical's world premiere at American Repertory Theater are Lauren Patten (Fun Home) as Jo, Derek Klena (Anastasia) as Nick Healy, Elizabeth Stanley (On the Town) as Mary Jane Healy, Broadway.com vlogger Kathryn Gallagher (Spring Awakening) as Bella, Sean Allan Krill (Honeymoon in Vegas) as Steve Healy and Celia Rose Gooding in her Broadway debut as Frankie Healy.



Completing the Broadway company are Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Antonio Cipriano, Ken Clark, Laurel Harris, Logan Hart, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Ezra Menas, Kelsey Orem, Nora Schell, Kei Tsuruharatani and Ebony Williams.



Jagged Little Pill features choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, with musical supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tom Kitt, scenic design by Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Justin Townsend, sound design by Jonathan Deans and video/projection design by Finn Ross.