Robin De Jesús, Vanessa Hudgens & Alexandra Shipp Will Join Andrew Garfield in Tick, Tick...Boom! Film

Lin-Manuel Miranda has selected a strong company of co-stars for his screen adaptation of Jonathan Larson's off-Broadway musical Tick, Tick...Boom! The previously announced Netflix film, starring Andrew Garfield as Jon, will be directed by Miranda and written by Steven Levenson.

Vanessa Hudgens

New to the cast is three-time Tony nominee Robin De Jesús (The Boys in the Band, Miranda's In the Heights), Vanessa Hudgens (Gigi, In the Heights at the Kennedy Center) and Alexandra Shipp (X-Men: Apocalypse, Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B).



Set in 1990, Tick, Tick...Boom! tells the story of aspiring theater composer Jon who is waiting tables in New York City while writing Superbia—which he hopes will be the next great American musical, finally giving him his big break. Jon is also feeling pressure from his girlfriend, Susan, who is tired of continuing to put her life on hold for Jon's career aspirations. Meanwhile, his best friend and roommate, Michael, has given up on his creative aspirations for a high-paying advertising job on Madison Avenue and is about to move out. As Jon approaches his 30th birthday, he is overcome with anxiety—wondering if his dream is worth the cost.