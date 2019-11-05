Sponsored
The Little Mermaid Live! Goes Under the Sea on ABC

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 5, 2019
Auli'i Cravalho as Ariel
(Photo: ABC)

A talented company of stars make a splash on the small screen on November 5 with the debut of The Little Mermaid Live! Auli'i Cravalho heads the cast as Ariel in the live television presentation, set to air at 8:00pm ET.

Joining Cravalho in the cast are Queen Latifah as Ursula, Shaggy as Sebastian, Graham Phillips as Prince Eric, John Stamos as Chef Louis and Amber Riley as the emcee.

This show (not to be confused with the upcoming live-action Little Mermaid) celebrates the 30th anniversary of the original animated film, combining footage from the movie with live musical performances.

 
