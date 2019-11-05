Tickets Are Now on Sale for Samuel D. Hunter's Greater Clements, Starring Judith Ivey

Tickets are now on sale for Greater Clements, a new work by Lortel winner Samuel D. Hunter, slated to make its world premiere with this fall with Lincoln Center Theater. Davis McCallum will direct the off-Broadway production, slated to begin previews on November 14 and open on December 9 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. Two-time Tony winner Judith Ivey and Ken Narasaki will star.

Ken Narasaki

Hunter's play follows the once-proud mining town of Clements, Idaho, which is rapidly disintegrating. As Maggie (Ivey) prepares to close one of the town's last remaining businesses, a visitor (Narasaki) arrives on her doorstep, resurrecting long-buried hope and shame rooted in her family's past and the town's history. Now, for the first time in nearly 50 years, she is forced to consider if the life she envisioned for herself at 17 might still be possible today.



Rounding out the cast are Edmund Donovan, Andrew Garman, Nina Hellman, Kate MacCluggage and Haley Sakamoto.



The production is scheduled to play a limited engagement through January 19, 2020.