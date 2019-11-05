Matthew Saldivar to Join Off-Broadway Comedy Our Dear Dead Drug Lord

Stage veteran Matthew Saldivar has signed on to appear in the recently announced extended run of Alexis Scheer's new comedy Our Dear Dead Drug Lord. Saldivar will begin in the production on November 12, replacing original cast member Daniel Estrada, who will play his final performance at off-Broadway's McGinn/Cazale Theater on November 10.



Saldivar has been seen on Broadway in Bernhardt/Hamlet, Saint Joan, Junk, Honeymoon in Vegas, Act One, A Streetcar Named Desire, Peter and the Starcatcher, Grease and The Wedding Singer. His off-Broadway credits include Hamlet, Daphne's Dive, All in the Timing, The Toxic Avenger, Sea of Tranquility, Julius Caesar, The Alchemist, Spread Eagle, June Moon and Timon of Athens.



Saldivar will join previously announced original cast members Carmen Berkeley, Alyssa May Gold, Rebecca Jimenez and Malika Samuel, who will continue with the production for its final extension through January 5, 2020.



Our Dear Dead Drug Lord follows a gang of teenage girls gathering in an abandoned treehouse trying to summon the ghost of Pablo Escobar.



Whitney White directs the production, which began previews on September 11 and officially opened on September 24.