World Premiere Comedy Our Dear Dead Drug Lord Receives Third Extension Off-Broadway

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 21, 2019
Alyssa May Gold & Rebecca Jimenez in "Our Dear Dead Drug Lord"
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Our Dear Dead Drug Lord is sticking around until the new year. Alexis Scheer's new comedy has received a third extension at off-Broadway's McGinn/Cazale Theater through January 5, 2020. The acclaimed production, directed by Whitney White, began previews on September 11 and officially opened on September 24.

The extension will feature original cast members Carmen Berkeley, Alyssa May Gold, Rebecca Jimenez and Malika Samuel, with additional casting to come.

Our Dear Dead Drug Lord follows a gang of teenage girls gathering in an abandoned treehouse trying to summon the ghost of Pablo Escobar.

The play is co-produced by Second Stage and WP Theater; the producing team for the extension includes Benjamin Simpson, Joseph Longhorne and Jana Shea.

Our Dear Dead Drug Lord

Second Stage and WP Theater present the world premiere of Alexis Scheer's comedy.
