Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Musical Adaptation of Chelsea Clinton's Bestselling Children's Book She Persisted to Debut Off-Broadway

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 6, 2019
Chelsea Clinton
(Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Atlantic Theater Company has announced the New York premiere of She Persisted, The Musical, a new stage show based on Chelsea Clinton's acclaimed children's book. MK Lawson will direct and choreograph the musical, which will appear as part of the Atlantic for Kids program, with performances set to run on Saturdays and Sundays from February 22 through March 15, 2020 at the Linda Gross Theater.

Featuring a book and lyrics by Adam Tobin and music by Deborah Wicks La Puma, the musical is set as fourth-grader Naomi's field trip to a women's history museum turns into a time travel adventure where she encounters inspirational women overcoming barriers and making waves.

Clinton's book, fully titled She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World, was first published in May 30, 2017 by Philomel Books.

Casting for She Persisted, The Musical will be announced at a later date.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Meet Your Top 10 Semi-Finalists in The Search for Roxie and Vote for Your Favorite Three!
  2. Come From Away Star Jenn Colella Readies for Take Off from the Show that Made Her a 'Better Actor, Singer and Person'
  3. Bradley Cooper to Host 2019 Arthur Miller Foundation Honors; Sutton Foster, Raúl Esparza, Darren Criss Will Also Appear
  4. Watch Tina Star Adrienne Warren's Roof-Raising Rendition of 'Proud Mary'
  5. Tom Hiddleston, Maggie Smith Shortlisted for 2019 Evening Standard Awards; Downstate Leads with 4 Nods
Newsletters