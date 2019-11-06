Musical Adaptation of Chelsea Clinton's Bestselling Children's Book She Persisted to Debut Off-Broadway

Atlantic Theater Company has announced the New York premiere of She Persisted, The Musical, a new stage show based on Chelsea Clinton's acclaimed children's book. MK Lawson will direct and choreograph the musical, which will appear as part of the Atlantic for Kids program, with performances set to run on Saturdays and Sundays from February 22 through March 15, 2020 at the Linda Gross Theater.



Featuring a book and lyrics by Adam Tobin and music by Deborah Wicks La Puma, the musical is set as fourth-grader Naomi's field trip to a women's history museum turns into a time travel adventure where she encounters inspirational women overcoming barriers and making waves.



Clinton's book, fully titled She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World, was first published in May 30, 2017 by Philomel Books.



Casting for She Persisted, The Musical will be announced at a later date.