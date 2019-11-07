Sponsored
American Theatre Wing Sets Date for 65th Annual Obie Awards

by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 7, 2019
Mark your calendar! The American Theatre Wing and The Village Voice have announced a May 18, 2020 ceremony date for the 65th Annual Obie Awards. The yearly celebration of off- and off-off-Broadway theater will be held at New York City's Terminal 5. The event will be co-chaired by Tony- and Obie-winning scenic designer Rachel Hauck (Hadestown) and Tony-nominated choreographer Sam Pinkleton (The Great Comet, Soft Power). Michael Feingold will serve as an advisor in the role of chairman emeritus.

"Every year, we see the impact that off- and off-off-Broadway have in shaping empathy through the impressive work on stage," said Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing. "In the last five years, we've been privileged to receive unequaled guidance from Michael Feingold, and as we look toward the future of the Obies, we are fortunate to have two incredible thought leaders and artists in Rachel and Sam. We look forward to seeing their wisdom and insight enhance the Obies this year."

A host for the 2020 Obie Awards will be announced at a later date.

