Tina: The Tina Turner Musical celebrated its Broadway opening night at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on November 7. The high-energy musical stars powerhouse Adrienne Warren as the music legend and chronicles Turner's journey from humble beginnings to triumphant glory. Take a look at these exclusive portraits of the cast and creative team on opening night at Jazz at Lincoln Center, and be sure to experience Tina for yourself.

Tina stars Daniel J. Watts and Adrienne Warren pal around on opening night.

Tina’s Nkeki Obi-Melekwe takes on the role of Tina Turner on Wednesday and Saturday matinees.

Tina’s Dr. Dawnn Lewis plays Zelma.