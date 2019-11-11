Marc Shaiman to Write Original Music for Plaza Suite Starring Matthew Broderick & Sarah Jessica Parker

Tony-winning composer Marc Shaiman has been recruited to pen original music for the upcoming Broadway revival of Neil Simon's 1968 comedy Plaza Suite. The previously announced production, directed by John Benjamin Hickey, will begin previews on March 13, 2020 and officially open on April 13 at the Hudson Theatre. Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker will star.



Shaiman previously contributed to the work of Neil Simon in 2005, when he crafted music for a Broadway revival of The Odd Couple, which also starred Broderick. Shaiman is most known in Broadway circles for his Tony-winning music to Hairspray; he also wrote the music to Catch Me If You Can, earning a Tony nomination for his orchestrations. His screen work has earned him six Oscar nominations, for writing music to Mary Poppins Returns; South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut; Patch Adams; The First Wives Club; The American President; and Sleepless in Seattle. He won an Emmy for music-directing the The 76th Annual Academy Awards with Harold Wheeler.



Plaza Suite is a portrait of three couples (each played by Broderick and Parker) successively occupying a suite at the Plaza Hotel. In advance of the upcoming Broadway run, the revival will play an out-of-town engagement at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre (where the original production began) from February 5-22, 2020.