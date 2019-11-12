Jerry O'Connell, Billy Eugene Jones & More to Join David Alan Grier & Blair Underwood in A Soldier's Play on Broadway

Casting is complete for the highly anticipated Broadway premiere staging of Charles Fuller's 1981 drama A Soldier's Play. Kenny Leon will direct the previously announced Roundabout Theatre Company production, slated to begin previews on December 27, 2019 and officially open on January 21, 2020 at the American Airlines Theatre.



New to the cast is Jerry O'Connell (Living on Love) as Captain Charles Taylor, Billy Eugene Jones (A Raisin in the Sun) as Private James Wilkie, Nnamdi Asomugha (Crown Heights) as Private First Class Melvin Peterson, McKinley Belcher III (The Light) as Private Louis Henson, Rob Demery (To Kill a Mockingbird) as Corporal Bernard Cobb, Jared Grimes (After Midnight) as Private Tony Smalls, Nate Mann (Little Women) as Lieutenant Byrd, Warner Miller (By the Way, Meet Vera Stark) as Corporal Ellis, J. Alphonse Nicholson (Paradise Blue) as Private C.J. Memphis and Lee Aaron Rosen (Angels in America) as Captain Wilcox.

They join the previously announced David Alan Grier as Sergeant Vernon C. Waters and Blair Underwood as Captain Richard Davenport.



A Soldier's Play is set in 1944 following the death of a black Sergeant on a Louisiana Army base. One tenacious investigator must race against his white leadership to unravel the crime before they unravel him.



The production's design team will include Derek McLane (sets), Dede Ayite (costumes), Allen Lee Hughes (lighting) and Dan Moses Schreier (sound). A Soldier's Play is scheduled to play a limited engagement through March 15, 2020.