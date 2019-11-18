Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Tickets Are Now on Sale for American Buffalo Starring Lawrence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell & Darren Criss

Now On Sale
by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 18, 2019
Lawrence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell & Darren Criss
(Photos: Getty Images | Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Tickets are now on sale for the upcoming Broadway revival of David Mamet's three-hander American Buffalo. Neil Pepe will direct the production, slated to begin previews on March 24, 2020 ahead of an opening night scheduled for April 14, 2020 at the Circle in the Square Theatre. Lawrence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell and Darren Criss will star.

American Buffalo follows a trio of small-time crooks who come to blows over a plan to steal a valuable buffalo nickel. The play first debuted on Broadway in 1977.

American Buffalo is scheduled to play a limited engagement through July 12, 2020.

American Buffalo

Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell and Darren Criss star in the Broadway revival of David Mamet's classic.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Mandy Patinkin on Making Music and Making Art: ‘I Don’t Know Any Truly Gifted People That Aren’t Afraid’
  2. Elsa & Anna on Screen, Lansbury & Lavin on Stage Spark Our 5 Must-Do Events for the Week of November 18 to 24
  3. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Star Kate Reinders on Wearing 'Every Pink Outfit Possible'
  4. Watch Clips & See Photos from City Center's Rainbow High Production of Evita, Starring Solea Pfeiffer & Maia Reficco
  5. The Fans Have Chosen! Meet the Top Three Finalists in The Search For Roxie

Star Files

Darren Criss
Laurence Fishburne
Sam Rockwell
Back to Top
Newsletters