Tickets Are Now on Sale for American Buffalo Starring Lawrence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell & Darren Criss

Tickets are now on sale for the upcoming Broadway revival of David Mamet's three-hander American Buffalo. Neil Pepe will direct the production, slated to begin previews on March 24, 2020 ahead of an opening night scheduled for April 14, 2020 at the Circle in the Square Theatre. Lawrence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell and Darren Criss will star.



American Buffalo follows a trio of small-time crooks who come to blows over a plan to steal a valuable buffalo nickel. The play first debuted on Broadway in 1977.



American Buffalo is scheduled to play a limited engagement through July 12, 2020.