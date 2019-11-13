Jonah Hauer-King to Play Prince Eric in Live-Action Little Mermaid Film

Rising stage-and-screen star Jonah Hauer-King has been cast as Prince Eric in the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, according to Deadline. The role was previously rumored to be played by Harry Styles.



The London-born-and-raised Hauer-King has won acclaim on-screen for his turns as Harry Chase in the World War II drama series World on Fire and Laurie in a recent miniseries remake of Little Women. His stage work includes a turn in Lyric Belfast's production of Simon Stephens' Punk Rock.



As previously announced, Halle Bailey will take on the central role of Ariel in the live-action film, with Melissa McCarthy as the evil sea witch Ursula. Javier Bardem and Daveed Diggs have been rumored to play King Triton and Sebastian, respectively.



Rob Marshall will direct the remake, which will feature additional songs by original animated-film composer Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Filming is expected to begin in April 2020.