Odds & Ends: Halle Bailey to Play Live-Action Ariel, Composer/Orchestrator Sid Ramin Dies at 100 & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed over the weekend.



Live-Action Little Mermaid Finds Its Ariel in Singer Halle Bailey

Following reports that Oscar nominee Melissa McCarthy is in talks to play Ursula in the live-action The Little Mermaid, Disney announced that R&B singer and grown-ish star Halle Bailey will play Ariel in the upcoming film. Bailey and her sister rose to fame as the musical duo Chloe x Halle, and are known as protégés of another live-action Disney star, Beyoncé. Bailey's casting makes her the second black Disney princess—the first being Tiana from 2009's The Princess and the Frog. Sierra Boggess, who played the flippered feminist in the Broadway version of the musical, celebrated the announcement on Twitter. "I am so here for this casting," she tweeted. "Yasss!"

Broadway Composer and Orchestrator Sid Ramin Dies at 100

Sid Ramin, who orchestrated Broadway hits like West Side Story, Gypsy and Crazy for You, died in his Manhattan apartment on July 1, The New York Times reports. He was 100 years old. Ramin, who was also known for writing tunes for advertisments, racked up an Oscar and a Grammy for the West Side Story movie. He also earned an Emmy for composing music for the daytime drama All My Children. Because the awards didn't recognize orchestrations until 1997, Ramin never won any Tonys—though he might have been considered for his work on Wonderful Town and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum. He is survived by his wife Gloria Breit, as well as his son and two grandsons.

Jeremy Shamos and More Join Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Film Adaptation

Tony nominee Jeremy Shamos, most recently seen on Broadway in Meteor Shower, has joined Netflix's film adaptation of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, according to Deadline. The latest batch of casting also includes screen actors Taylour Paige, Jonny Coyne and Dusan Brown, who round out the previously reported ensemble: Tony winner Viola Davis, Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo, and The Prom star Michael Potts. George C. Wolfe directs the film version of August Wilson's 1982 play, which Ruben Santiago-Hudson has adapted for the screen. Produced by Denzel Washington, the film is scheduled to begin shooting in August.

Be More Chill Producer Ben Holtzman Announced as New T. Fellow

The T. Fellowship, which empowers new theaterical producers with $30,000 and mentorship from major Broadway creatives, has named Ben Holtzman as its eighth fellow. The Be More Chill producer will be mentored by powerhouse producers Harold Prince, Sue Frost, Margo Lion, Tom Schumacher, Jeffrey Seller and David Stone through the program in association with the Columbia University School of the Arts. The Band's Visit producer Orin Wolf and American Idiot producer John Pinckard were awarded the first two T. Fellowships in 2006. Other former recipients include Aaron Glick, Jen Hoguet, Christopher Maring, Allison Bressi and Rachel Sussman.

LCT3 to Premiere Sylvia Khoury's New Play Power Strip

Playwright Sylvia Khoury will debut her latest work Power Strip at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 this fall. The play, helmed by Usual Girls director Tyne Rafaeli, follows Yasmin, a young Syrian refugee who spends her days tethered to an electric power strip in a Greek refugee camp. Jack Ryan star Dina Shihabi will play Yasmin, with Peter Ganim, Darius Homayoun and Ali Lopez-Sohaili rounding out the cast. The six-week limited run begins performances October 5 at the Claire Tow Theater with an opening night scheduled for October 21.