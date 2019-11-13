The Tony-Winning Revival of Oklahoma! Celebrates 250 Broadway Performances

The Tony-winning revival of Oklahoma! celebrated 250 performances at the Circle in the Square Theatre on November 12. The talented cast, including Tony winner Ali Stroker and Tony nominees Mary Testa and Damon Daunno, gathered together on the stage for a photo op and to enjoy some tasty cake pops for the occasion. Oklahoma! is scheduled to play its final Broadway performance on January 19, 2020, and audiences will soon be able to enjoy the production on tour. Check out the photo, and be sure to get your tickets to see Oklahoma! on the Great White Way (or when it comes to a city near you)!