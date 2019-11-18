Broadway Balances America Invites You to Feel Something Different with The Band's Visit Tour

In the third episode of season six of Broadway Balances America, viewers go behind the scenes of the new touring production of the 2018 Tony Award-winning Best Musical The Band's Visit. With a spellbinding score and an unconventional story, The Band's Visit continues to take theatergoers on an unforgettable journey. In this episode, which Lifetime Television will re-air on November 26 at 7:30am (EST), The Balancing Act's Amber Milt sits down with the show's stars, Sasson Gabay and Chilina Kennedy, and creators to hear what makes this 10-time Tony-winning musical one that will resonate with audiences for a lifetime. Watch the segment below and get your tickets to see The Band's Visit.



