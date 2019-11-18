Sponsored
Broadway Balances America Invites You to Feel Something Different with The Band's Visit Tour

Watch It
by Ryan Gilbert • Nov 18, 2019

In the third episode of season six of Broadway Balances America, viewers go behind the scenes of the new touring production of the 2018 Tony Award-winning Best Musical The Band's Visit. With a spellbinding score and an unconventional story, The Band's Visit continues to take theatergoers on an unforgettable journey. In this episode, which Lifetime Television will re-air on November 26 at 7:30am (EST), The Balancing Act's Amber Milt sits down with the show's stars, Sasson Gabay and Chilina Kennedy, and creators to hear what makes this 10-time Tony-winning musical one that will resonate with audiences for a lifetime. Watch the segment below and get your tickets to see The Band's Visit.

