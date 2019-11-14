Brandon Victor Dixon to Join Rachel Bay Jones in Next to Normal at the Kennedy Center

Two-time Tony-nominated actor Brandon Victor Dixon has been cast as Dan Goodman in the Kennedy Center's upcoming staging of the Pulitzer-winning musical Next to Normal. The previously announced production, starring Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones as Diana Goodman, will run from January 29 through February 2, 2020 in the Eisenhower Theater. The musical's original Tony-nominated director Michael Greif has signed on to repeat his duties for the Washington, D.C. production.



"I'm thrilled to get the opportunity to reinvestigate Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey's groundbreaking musical, especially with the inspiring actors Rachel Bay Jones and Brandon Victor Dixon," said Greif. "I'm pleased that the show is returning to DC [where it played a pre-Broadway run at Arena Stage]. I know the smart, sophisticated audiences there will once again, a decade later, help me understand the musical even more deeply."



Dixon earned Tony nominations for his turns as Harpo in The Color Purple and Eubie Blake in Shuffle Along. He earned an Emmy nomination for his performance as Judas Iscariot in Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.



Jones won a Tony Award for her turn as Heidi Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen (also directed by Greif and originating at Arena Stage). Her other Broadway credits include Pippin, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Hair and Meet Me in St. Louis.



Featuring a Tony-nominated book by Yorkey and a Tony-winning score by Kitt (music) and Yorkey (lyrics), Next to Normal take an unflinching look at a suburban family struggling with the effects of mental illness.