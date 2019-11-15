Jasmine Cephas Jones on Saying Yes to Cyrano, Life After Hamilton & More

For someone who broke out singing the sultry "Say No to This" in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway juggernaut Hamilton, Jasmine Cephas Jones has had a lot of fun opportunities to say yes to since her time in the revolutionary hit. Having taken her final bow in the Tony-winning musical nearly three years ago, it's a thrill for theater lovers to have the busy performer back on the New York stage. This time, she's off-Broadway in a musicalized version of Cyrano, starring Game of Thrones Emmy winner Peter Dinklage in the title role and featuring music by The National. "I have not been on stage in awhile," she told Beth Stevens on Broadway.com's #LiveatFive. "It feels amazing."

Jasmine Cephas Jones in Cyrano

(Photo: Monique Carboni)

The opportunity came together for Cephas Jones upon receiving a call from Erica Schmidt, Cyrano's director and Dinklage's wife. "She was like, 'I really, really can see you playing this role, but I need you to come in and chemistry read with Pete," she explains. According to Cephas Jones, Dinklage and Schmidt saw Hamilton "like, six times." Between knowing the capabilities of her versatile voice and her successful chemistry test with Dinklage, Cephas Jones won the role of Roxanne, who Cyrano yearns for romantically throughout his life.

The music is not the only thing that makes this an atypical production of Cyrano, Edmond Rostand's classic tale of unrequited love. "Peter doesn't wear the nose," the Cephas Jones said. "It's not really about that. It's about going to the basis of the story, which is knowing your worth, knowing your worth to say that you love somebody."



Offstage, the talented performer herself is in love. She and her Hamilton co-star Anthony Ramos were engaged last year on Christmas Eve in England—in front of a castle, no less. "It was amazing. I was not expecting it, and it was one of the best Christmases ever," she said. So, what can those praying for an invite to the Hamil-wedding expect? "We're just starting to plan everything," Cephas Jones said. "We're both from Brooklyn, so that might be a key."

Cephas Jones recently appeared in Ramos' sexy "Mind Over Matter" music video. "We love each other, but we're also such fans of each other and what we do," she said. As previously announced, Ramos is set to star in the big-screen adaptation of In the Heights, and Cephas Jones was able to catch a glimspe of Ramos as Usnavi on the set while the movie was being filmed in Washington Heights. "It was incredible to see him in his element," she said.

Cephas Jones also discussed her other creative projects post-Hamilton. "When you come from something like that, you just want to keep doing original, cool, moving projects," she said. "Whatever character I play, I want to inspire. I don't want to just be the girlfriend or be the wife. I love playing Roxanne. She speaks up for herself."

In addition to Cyrano, which is running through December 22 at off-Broadway's Daryl Roth Theatre, Cephas Jones has a number of other projects in the works: "I have an EP coming out soon," she said. "I did the movie Blindspotting, which Daveed [Diggs] and Rafael [Casal] wrote. Now, they're making a TV show called Blindspotting, and they're going to put me as the lead. It's all about finding your tribe. Get creative with your friends and just make stuff because you never know where it can end up."

See Cephas Jones in Cyrano, playing at off-Broadway's Daryl Roth Theatre through December 22.

