Rhys Ifans to Star as Atticus Finch in West End Transfer of To Kill a Mockingbird

London
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 28, 2019
(Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Stage-and-screen actor Rhys Ifans will headline the upcoming London staging of Broadway's hit play To Kill a Mockingbird. Ifans will portray Atticus Finch in the previously announced production, featuring a script by Aaron Sorkin adapted from Harper Lee's novel, set to begin previews on May 21, 2020 and open on June 11 at the Gielgud Theatre.

Ifans has won acclaim for his screen performances in Notting Hill, Enduring Love and The Amazing Spider-Man. His stage work includes U.K. turns in Exit the King, A Christmas Carol, Accidental Death of an Anarchist and King Lear.

As previously announced, the full Broadway creative team will repeat their work in London, including director Bartlett Sher, scenic designer Miriam Buether, costume designer Ann Roth, lighting designer Jennifer Tipton, sound designer Scott Lehrer and composer Adam Guettel.

Based on an event that occurred in Alabama in the 1930s, To Kill a Mockingbird is a story of racial injustice and the destruction of childhood innocence centering on one of the most admired characters in American literature, small-town lawyer Atticus Finch.

Additional casting is forthcoming.

