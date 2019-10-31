Sponsored
Aaron Sorkin's To Kill a Mockingbird Will Transfer to London's West End in 2020

London
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 31, 2019
Celia Keenan-Bolger & Jeff Daniels in "To Kill a Mockingbird" on Broadway
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

The celebrated Broadway stage adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer-winning novel To Kill a Mockingbird is moving to London's West End. The acclaimed production, featuring a script by Aaron Sorkin and direction by Bartlett Sher, will open at the Gielgud Theatre in May 2020.

The full Broadway creative team will repeat their work in London. That includes scenic designer Miriam Buether, costume designer Ann Roth, lighting designer Jennifer Tipton, sound designer Scott Lehrer and composer Adam Guettel.

Based on an event that occurred in Alabama in the 1930s, the story of racial injustice and the destruction of childhood innocence centers on one of the most admired characters in American literature, small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. 

Casting and exact production dates are forthcoming.

