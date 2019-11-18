Sponsored
Aaron Tveit & Karen Olivo
(Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS)

Moulin Rouge! Headliners Karen Olivo & Aaron Tveit Win Over TV Audiences with a Moving Performance of 'Your Song'

by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 18, 2019

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert offered up a special musical treat for viewers on Friday night, when Tony winner Karen Olivo and Moulin Rouge! co-star Aaron Tveit appeared to show off a number from the new Broadway smash hit. The pair of stars sang the iconic Elton John tune "Your Song" for lucky viewers, in addition to sitting down to chat about the thrilling new show. Watch Olivo and Tveit show off below and make plans now to experience the excitement of Moulin Rouge! at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

A new stage adaptation of Baz Luhrmann's popular film of the same name.
