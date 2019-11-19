Lucas Hnath's Dana H., Starring Deirdre O'Connell, Sets Dates for Off-Broadway Bow

Production dates have been announced for Dana H., a new play by Tony nominee Lucas Hnath, arriving at off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre this winter. The previously announced drama, directed by Les Waters and starring Deirdre O'Connell, will begin previews on February 7, 2020 and officially open on February 25.



Adapted from interviews conducted by Steve Cosson with Hnath's mother, the play tells the true story of Dana (played by O'Connell), the former chaplain of a psych ward where she met a charismatic patient, an ex-convict searching for redemption. Dana was held captive in a series of Florida motels for five months.



Dana H. will feature scenic design by Andrew Boyce, costume design by Janice Pytel, sound design by Mikhail Fiksel and lighting/supertitle design by Paul Toben.



The production will play a limited engagement through March 15, 2020.