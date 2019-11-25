Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Waitress Welcomes Back Katharine McPhee for a Final Shift as Jenna

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 25, 2019
Katharine McPhee takes her first bow in "Waitress" on Broadway in 2018 (with Caitlin Houlahan & Christopher Fitzgerald)
(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Smash star Katharine McPhee heads back to the diner on November 25 for one last stint as Jenna in the Broadway musical Waitress. McPhee will remain with the show until its final performance at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on January 5, 2020.

Following her first main-stem turn as Jenna in Waitress, McPhee originated the role in the show's West End staging. She first vaulted to fame on season five of American Idol, later starring in the Broadway-themed series Smash; her screen résumé also includes turns in Scorpion, The Lost Wife of Robert Durst, It Could Be Worse and In My Dreams.

Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Sara Bareilles, direction by Diane Paulus, choreography by Lorin Latarro and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.

Waitress

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Imelda Staunton to Star as Dolly Levi in New London Staging of Hello, Dolly!; Jenna Russell to Play Irene Molloy
  2. Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff & More 'Let It Go' on the Open Road in This Frozen-Themed Crosswalk the Musical
  3. Aida Revival to Receive Developmental Lab in Spring 2020; Camille A. Brown Signs On as Choreographer
  4. Idina Menzel Belts Out 'Let It Go' with Jonathan Groff & Josh Gad at Popular Nightclub G-A-Y
  5. Exclusive! Broadway Favorite Janet Dacal to Join The Band's Visit Tour

Star Files

Katharine McPhee
Back to Top
Newsletters