Waitress Welcomes Back Katharine McPhee for a Final Shift as Jenna

Smash star Katharine McPhee heads back to the diner on November 25 for one last stint as Jenna in the Broadway musical Waitress. McPhee will remain with the show until its final performance at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on January 5, 2020.



Following her first main-stem turn as Jenna in Waitress, McPhee originated the role in the show's West End staging. She first vaulted to fame on season five of American Idol, later starring in the Broadway-themed series Smash; her screen résumé also includes turns in Scorpion, The Lost Wife of Robert Durst, It Could Be Worse and In My Dreams.



Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Sara Bareilles, direction by Diane Paulus, choreography by Lorin Latarro and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.



